Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga has joined Bundesliga side Augsburg on loan for the rest of the season.

Journalist Alasdair Gold has shared more details about his move and how it might end up lasting longer than one season.

The final days of the transfer window saw plenty of activity at Tottenham.

Manager Ange Postecoglou wanted at least one new player to add to his squad and just before the window closed Brennan Johnson arrived from Nottingham Forest.

He wanted a centre-back as well but he will have to settle with the options he’s currently got.

That didn’t stop Tottenham from moving on several defensive options with Japhet Tanganga heading to Augsburg.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The 24-year-old has barely played for Spurs in recent seasons and needs more game time elsewhere.

However, although he’s initially joined the German club on loan, he may end up making the move permanently.

Tanganga could move from Tottenham to Augsburg permanently

Speaking about the defender’s future, Gold said: “Japhet Tanganga, he hasn’t played yet for Augsburg.

“If you weren’t aware, his loan is a loan with an option to buy that becomes an obligation if certain criteria are met.

“I have a feeling one of those maybe if they stay up in the Bundesliga, but a good move for him.

“Bundesliga is a good league for young players to go there and develop and that will be good for Japhet.”

Tanganga might have his work cut out by joining Augsburg from Tottenham this season.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

They’ve already conceded 12 goals in their first four games and suffered an upset in the DFB Pokal on the opening day of the campaign.

He was linked with a move closer to home with Everton keen on signing him.

However, getting out of his comfort zone and moving abroad should do him some good, although Augsburg currently sit 12th in the league without a win.

Tottenham also let Davinson Sanchez leave while Eric Dier isn’t in Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

If Cristian Romero or Micky Van de Ven pick up an injury then they could be in serious trouble.