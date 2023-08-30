Everton have now made move to sign ‘special’ player from Tottenham

Everton have now made a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga before deadline day this week.

That’s according to Calcio Mercato who claim that Tanganga does now have an offer from Everton among other clubs.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

However, the report also claims that Tanganga would still prefer a move to the Serie A amid interest from Torino and Inter Milan.

Everton’s interest perhaps is born out of their new uncertainty over their centre-back partnership.

Michael Keane started the season alongside James Tarkowski but the partnership was showing weaknesses.

Sean Dyche decided to replace Keane with Jarrad Branthwaite against Wolves but the side still didn’t earn a result.

Therefore Dyche might be eyeing Tottenham’s Tanganga to play alongside Tarkowski at Everton this season.

Of course Ben Godfrey is also available to Dyche, a defender who might be bemused to see so many players getting chances ahead of him.

Godfrey, who started his England career not so long ago, now can’t get a game at the struggling side.

Everton have made a move to sign Tottenham’s Tanganga

If reports are to be believed and Everton have made a move, it would be surprising if Tanganga didn’t harbour any interest.

At 24-years-old ‘special’ Tanganga still has room to improve and there’s not too many things Sean Dyche doesn’t know about defending.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Tanganga has shown his ability on many occasions but has never quite proven consistent.

And although a move to Goodison Park would be a huge challenge, it could be one that proves very successful.

Many of Everton’s problems in the last year or have been scoring goals, and that may now have been solved.

Beto has joined Youssef Chermiti in back-up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the side finally look to have a contingency plan.

And if Everton are able to secure a potential target like Tottenham’s Tanganga then they may feel they’ve had a summer of progress.