Stan Collymore has suggested that he would love to see Liverpool now target Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher after confirming the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister.

Collymore was speaking to the Sunday People (11/6; page 56) following the news this week that the Reds have made the Argentinian World Cup winner their first signing of the transfer window.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Signing Mac Allister is a good start. But Liverpool need further reinforcements after an underwhelming campaign at Anfield this past year.

Collymore wants Liverpool to sign Caicedo and Gallagher

The good news is reports from the Sunday People have suggested that Liverpool want two more midfielders, and are in talks with Manu Kone.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But Collymore has suggested that he would now love the Reds to sign two Premier League midfielders along with Mac Allister.

“He’s absolutely what Liverpool need,” he told the Sunday People, when discussing Mac Allister.

“If the budget stretches to it, I’d like to see if they can prise Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.”

Caicedo is certainly going to command a significant fee in this window. Reports from London World this week suggested that Arsenal are planning to make a bid for Caicedo worth up to £75 million.

It would be a surprise if Brighton accepted the first offer for the Ecuadorian. So it would probably be safe to assume that he is going to cost more than £75 million.

And that may not appeal to Liverpool when they have a few areas to address while the window is open.

But certainly, a midfield which includes Caicedo, Gallagher and Mac Allister could be seriously exciting to watch next year. Of course, Caicedo and Mac Allister have already formed an impressive partnership at Brighton.

Liverpool fans will probably be holding out little hope with Caicedo’s value so high. But there is no question that it would be a potential game-changer for the Reds.