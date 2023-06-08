Arsenal are ready to make a similar bid to the £75 million they offered for Moises Caicedo in January with Brighton now open to negotiating the player’s departure this summer.

That is according to a report from London World, which notes that the Seagulls agreed with Moises Caicedo that they would be prepared to listen to offers after holding onto him in January.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal seemed to make the biggest play for the Ecuadorian in the winter. However, the Gunners’ offer worth £75 million was turned down by Brighton as they pushed to qualify for Europe.

Arsenal ready to make Moises Caicedo bid

Mikel Arteta’s side are going to push the boat out after coming so close to winning the Premier League title. And it seems that they are ready to make their fresh move for Caicedo.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

According to London World, the bid Arsenal plan to make for Caicedo is also worth around £75 million.

You would imagine that Brighton may reject the first offer. Of course, these big-money moves for players rarely tend to conclude after just one bid.

But it is definitely a statement of intent from Arsenal. Caicedo is one of the most exciting midfield talents in the Premier League. And it seems that Brighton are open to letting him go this summer.

It is noted in the report that no personal terms have been agreed. But it would not be a shock if that proved to be something of a formality if Arsenal were able to make a bid which Brighton accepted.

He is an ‘unbelievable‘ talent not even close to reaching his peak. It would be huge for Arsenal if they could get a deal across the line in the near future.