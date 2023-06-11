Liverpool hope to make Manu Kone their next signing after bringing Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield, with the Reds in talks over a £30 million move for the 22-year-old.

That is according to a report from the Sunday People (11/6; page 63), which suggests that Jurgen Klopp is optimistic about signing the Borussia Monchengladbach starlet.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Liverpool kicked their summer spending off with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister. But the report notes that the Reds still want to sign two more midfielders during the summer.

And it seems that Manu Kone is the player they hope to add next. According to the Sunday People (11/6; page 63), talks are continuing over a £30 million move to Anfield.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

And Liverpool want to make Kone their next signing.

It will be encouraging to Liverpool fans to see the club act so swiftly. Obviously, this past campaign proved to be a disappointment with Klopp’s men missing out on the top four.

And it did become abundantly clear that the squad needed refreshing. Many of those who have given so much to the club after the last few years have started to reach the end of their peaks.

Mac Allister appears to have the potential to be an inspired addition. And Kone has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the Bundesliga this past season.

By acting quickly, Klopp will have more time to work with his new-look squad ahead of next season. And with Mac Allister through the door, and several more hopefully on their way, Liverpool may well be much closer to their exhilarating best again next year.