Tottenham now considering Ruben Amorim after Antonio Conte outburst











Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a very close eye on Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim, in the midst of Antonio Conte’s outburst.

Conte shocked the footballing world yesterday as he ranted about Spurs players, staff, and board members following the 3-3 draw with Southampton. In many people’s eyes, there is now no way back for Conte, who is expected to leave the club at some point anyway.

And it seems like Tottenham might already be making plans to replace Conte.

According to Portuguese outlet O’Jogo, Tottenham are the club keeping the closest eye on the situation of Sporting Lisbon manager, Ruben Amorim.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Amorim is admired greatly in Europe and he led his side to a win over Arsenal in the Europa League in midweek.

Still only 38, Amorim is widely considered one of the top young managers around right now. Of course, Spurs’ interest in Amorim is nothing brand new. But it is interesting that this report comes after the comments from Conte.

Daniel Levy will have a decision to make on Conte in the coming days and weeks. And it seems that in Amorim, he very much has someone in mind should he give Conte his marching orders.

TBR’s View: Ruben Amorim would need time at Tottenham if he comes in

Described as a ‘well mannered’ manager, Amorim is making waves in Lisbon at the moment.

It’s obvious why Spurs might want to bring him in but if they do, this will be a completely new direction and one which will need to be given time.

The idea of landing Conte was to bring instant success. It hasn’t worked though, and it might mean Levy and ENIC are forced into yet another big rethink when it comes to the management.

Clearly, Spurs are watching Amorim. But if they do go for him, then they simply must commit to his project and let him lead the team how he sees fit.