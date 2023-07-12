‘I’d love to see him go to Liverpool’: Danny Murphy hails £40m Anfield target

Liverpool have been linked with Chelsea’s Levi Colwill in recent months.

For instance, Goal.com reported back in March that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were eyeing the England Under-21 star.

More recently, FootballTransfers claimed that Liverpool have actually opened talks with Colwill’s representatives.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Danny Murphy, speaking on talkSPORT, has now given his verdict on the prospect of Colwill coming to Anfield.

The Liverpool cult hero admits he’d love to see the £40million-rated Blues ace join the Reds.

However, Murphy is also concerned as to how much game time Colwill would actually get at Liverpool at present.

“If his desire – which it sounds like it is and fair play to him – is to play first-team football,” he began.

“Because he’s just had the taste of it in a successful year at Brighton, then I admire that.

“But although I’d love to see him go Liverpool, because I’m a Liverpool fan and he’s real quality player, why would he go there? He’s not going to play.”

Alex Crook went on to claim that, out of all the England Under-21s who won the European championships, Colwill looks like the likeliest to make the senior squad at Euro 2024.

However, he would need first-team football in order to stake a late claim for Gareth Southgate’s squad in Germany.

Murphy added: “I don’t think he would (get first-team football) at Liverpool.

“Although potentially he’s very very good… he’s not going to play ahead of Virgil or Konate.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Our view

Murphy makes some good points. Colwill is a top player and of course he would like to see him come to Liverpool, as a fan.

However, putting his neutral/pundit cap on, he acknowledges that Liverpool may not be the best shout for Colwill at this moment in time.

There’s a lot of competition at centre-back there, and Colwill has shown he can – and needs to – play regular Premier League football.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days and weeks.

This saga looks like it’s got legs, so let’s see how discussions go between clubs, and what the player himself wants.