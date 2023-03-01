Liverpool transfer news: Reds huge admirers of Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill











Liverpool are reportedly huge admirers of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill – a centre-back who was playing Championship football last season.

The Reds will undoubtedly be looking to re-shape their squad over the summer after an underwhelming campaign so far.

Jurgen Klopp’s men face a tough task to qualify for the Champions League next season as they sit eight points behind Tottenham, albeit with two games in hand.

Liverpool will undoubtedly want to bolster their midfield options with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season.

But they are in need of another option at centre-back and it seems that they are admirers of Colwill.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Liverpool want Colwill, but deal with Chelsea unlikely

Colwill is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Brighton after excelling in the Championship for Huddersfield last season.

Goal reports that the 20-year-old is admired by Liverpool but a move looks to be unlikely at this stage.

This is down to the rivalry between the Reds and Chelsea, while the same applies for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, the outlet notes.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Colwill has impressed during his spell at the Amex Stadium so far, despite missing the last four games due to an injury.

The Chelsea youngster has been described as an ‘extraordinary’ talent and as an up and coming defender, he would be a good option for Liverpool.

Klopp’s side have struggled defensively this season and while that could be down to an ageing midfield, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk have all struggled with injuries of late.

Liverpool are clearly in need of a refresh and while many of their players have performed exceptionally well over the past few seasons, it might be the right time to bring in some younger players.

Show all