‘I’d be surprised’: Pundit says he’d be shocked if Tottenham signed 30-year-old they’ve reportedly asked about

Craig Burley has insisted that Richarlison is not the answer for Tottenham Hotspur as they look to replace Harry Kane up front – but neither is Romelu Lukaku.

Burley was speaking on ESPN after Spurs opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Sunday.

It was Richarlison who got the nod to start up front following Kane’s departure for Bayern Munich. But ultimately, it was two defenders who found the back of the net for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Richarlison did not have the best time leading the line. And of course, he goes into this campaign off the back of a difficult first year with Tottenham.

Unsurprisingly, Spurs have been linked with other strikers in this window. In fact, Alfredo Pedulla claimed that Tottenham had made contact over a potential move for Romelu Lukaku.

Burley surprised by reports linking Tottenham with Lukaku

Those links have since been dismissed. And that will come as no surprise to Burley who suggested that the Belgian is definitely not the right fit for Tottenham. He did however, suggest that Richarlison may not be either.

Photo by RAUL MEE/AFP via Getty Images

“I don’t see it with this coach. This coach is about energy and everybody buying in and working hard, and playing football. And he’s at the wrong end of his career for me,” he told ESPN, when asked about the Lukaku reports.

“Don’t get me wrong, breaking news, Richarlison’s not the answer. Richarlison is what he is. He’s a Brazil international. Fair play to him. But he’s a guy that will come off the bench as a battering ram to join Kane or replace Kane or whatever, when games are going against them. So I don’t see that as the answer. But I certainly don’t see Lukaku as the answer.

“In fact, I’d be surprised if that was something Postecoglou was interested in.”

Plenty of Spurs fans will be hoping that there is indeed nothing in the reports that they could be interested in Lukaku.

Ultimately, Tottenham’s next striker signing could be one of the most important they make. And it could have implications for the next few years.

At least with Richarlison, he is already through the door. So the gamble has been taken. And they should not struggle to find a taker for him if he does not kick on from here.

Lukaku, unfortunately, has had a number of difficult years now – barring the two seasons he spent working with Antonio Conte at Inter.

He does not suit the style Postecoglou wants his team to play. And he will not come cheap. So Tottenham need to look elsewhere if they do decide to try and bring in another striker.