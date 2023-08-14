Tottenham won’t be signing ‘world-class’ Premier League striker this summer

Journalist Tom Barclay has moved to shut down rumours that Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

Barclay took to X last night after suggestions that Tottenham have made their move to sign Lukaku.

Of course, Tottenham are likely to be on the lookout for a new forward player after losing their talisman Harry Kane over the weekend.

Kane completed a switch to Bayern Munich on Saturday after weeks of speculation surrounding his future.

Tottenham have been linked with moves for a host of names as they bid to replace their all-time top goalscorer, including the likes of Gent’s Gift Orban and Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

But one surprising name to be touted as a possible target for Ange Postecoglou is Romelu Lukaku.

Alfredo Pedulla claimed just yesterday that Spurs have initiated contact over a move for the out-of-favour Chelsea star.

Yet Barclay has insisted that Lukaku isn’t on Tottenham’s radar at this moment in time.

Tottenham wont be signing Lukaku

Barclay claims that Lukaku isn’t currently a target for Tottenham after Kane’s exit.

Lukaku was labelled a ‘world-class’ striker during his time at Inter Milan under Antonio Conte. But the Belgian has struggled since returning to Stamford Bridge.

The 30-year-old completed a £97 million move back to Chelsea in the summer of 2021. But he spent the last campaign on loan at Inter once again.

While Lukaku has proven to be a reliable goalscorer over the years, this move would make little sense for Spurs.

The Belgium international doesn’t seem like an ideal fit for Postecoglou’s system and Tottenham haven’t done business with Chelsea for quite some time now.