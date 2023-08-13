Tottenham make contact over signing ‘world-class’ Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham are looking to replace Harry Kane now he’s gone from the club and have apparently now touched base over a deal for Romelu Lukaku.

The Chelsea striker is currently frozen out of proceedings at The Bridge and was set for a move to Italy this summer.

However, after turning his back on Inter Milan, a move to Juventus has also stalled a bit and Lukaku is now struggling to find a club for the new season.

But according to a report from Alfredo Pedulla tonight, Tottenham could offer him a lifeline. Pedulla reports that contact has now been made from the Spurs side towards Lukaku.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Of course, Tottenham are looking for a new striker after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. Lukaku has had an up and down few years after shining for Inter Milan initially.

Chelsea paid just shy of £100m for the Belgian but his return to the club never got going.

The player himself is apparently open to playing back in the Premier League. Tottenham, then, could be about to offer him an unlikely route back into the English game.

Lukaku a gamble for Tottenham but one that could pay off

We’ve all seen how good Romelu Lukaku can be on his day. He’s had some excellent games and seasons and when he’s on it, he really is a threat.

The task for Tottenham and Postecoglou would be getting Lukaku to that level again. But it is in there.

Lauded by Thomas Tuchel for being a ‘world-class’ operator, Lukaku could well relish staying in Englland and the pressure that comes with replacing Kane.

Certainly, this one would be one of the more eye-opening transfers of the summer window.