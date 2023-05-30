Ian Wright thinks 'talented' £40m player would be Newcastle's perfect signing











Ian Wright has suggested that James Maddison would be the perfect signing for Newcastle United this summer.

Speaking on Wrighty’s House, the legendary Arsenal striker was discussing Leicester City’s relegation.

On paper, Leicester’s squad should never have finished in the bottom three of the Premier League.

There hadn’t been a huge amount of turnover from the team that won the FA Cup two years ago.

However, a lack of investment had taken its toll and Brendan Rodgers oversaw a real decline this season.

Dean Smith was appointed late in the campaign, but by then it was too late.

Their performance against Fulham summed up their season as they lost 5-3 but could have easily conceded double figures.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

James Maddison looks set to leave this summer and Ian Wright has suggested Newcastle is the perfect destination for the £40m player.

The 26-year-old may have several top clubs to choose from this summer.

St. James’ Park is definitely a potential destination, especially after they qualified for the Champions League.

Wright thinks Maddison is perfect for Newcastle

Talking about the England international’s future, Wright said: “Him [Youri Tielemans] and [James] Maddison, going to a place like Newcastle, with his energy, he goes somewhere else because that is what’s he about.

“He’s about those fans and entertainment. You look at him with his talent and you can see that when you put him in a team with a front man with great movement.

“The passes that Maddison will find him with, because he’s so talented.

“I’d love to see him in a team that can transition. You can see someone like him, he can lead the transitional part and he can play out in the right team.

“You can see him at Newcastle, you can see him with a young Harry Kane and Son [Heung-min].

“That’s the kind of people he needs to be around.”

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Plenty of Newcastle fans will be pleased to hear that Wright thinks Maddison will be a good fit for the club.

His ten goals and 9 assists in a relegated side is an impressive tally only matched by Harvey Barnes in the Leicester squad.

Even if Leicester stayed up, it felt like the right time in Maddison’s career to move on.

He’s several levels above the Championship and needs to find a new team sooner rather than later.

