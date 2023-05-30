Report: Newcastle now favourites to beat Manchester City to signing of 'exceptional' £40m PL star











Newcastle United are understood to be the early favourites to sign James Maddison, with a host of Premier League sides ready to make a move for the Leicester City talisman.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that several top-flight heavyweights are waiting in the wings following the Foxes’ relegation.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The form of James Maddison was not enough to keep Dean Smith’s men in the Premier League. The 26-year-old scored 10 goals and contributed nine assists for the Foxes.

Newcastle the early favourites for Maddison

Of course, the margins were so fine that had Maddison featured in the eight games he missed, you have to think that Leicester could have been fine. But it now appears more than likely that he will be on the move this summer.

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City all want the England international. But the report adds that Newcastle are understood to be the early favourites.

It is suggested that Leicester want to recoup upwards of £80 million for Maddison and Harvey Barnes, with the latter’s asking price said to be £40 million. So it would seem that Maddison’s price will be similar.

And that could represent a real bargain. Maddison is a player with 77 goal involvements in 163 Premier League games. And he has been a real difference-maker for Leicester in recent years.

It would be seriously exciting if Newcastle could add him to their ranks. The Magpies are heading back to the Champions League next year. And he would be another special player who could make an impact on the biggest stages.

He is an ‘exceptional‘ player who will surely relish playing at the other end of the table. And if there is any chance of signing him for around £40 million this summer, it is surely a no-brainer for Newcastle.