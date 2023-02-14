Ian Wright suggests Mikel Arteta could replace Gabriel Martinelli with £27m Arsenal man tomorrow











Ian Wright has now suggested that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could replace Gabriel Martinelli with Leandro Trossard on Wednesday.

Speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show, Wright was previewing Arsenal’s top of the table clash with Manchester City.

It’s a huge match for Mikel Arteta’s side, who currently have a three-point lead over their nearest rivals.

Arsenal haven’t won in their last three games in all competitions, including a defeat to Man City in the FA Cup.

Should they lose tomorrow, they’ll fall behind Pep Guardiola’s side for the first time since November.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Gunners haven’t been at their best in the last couple of games.

Everton deservedly beat them at Goodison Park, inflicting only their second league defeat of the season.

A mistake from VAR cost them two points against Brentford at the weekend, although it wasn’t their best performance.

The January signing of £27m forward Leandro Trossard has given Arteta another option in attack.

Ian Wright now believes Arteta might swap Trossard for Gabriel Martinelli on Wednesday to freshen up the side.

Not that he thinks Martinelli deserves to be dropped, but instead highlights the benefits of having more competition in the squad.

Wright suggests Trossard for Martinelli swap against Man City

Speaking about Arteta’s potential selection dilemma, Wright said: “You look at [Leandro] Trossard who has been fantastic since he came in.

“We are hearing people talking about [Gabriel] Martinelli and Trossard and who is going to play and that’s what you want.

“That’s what you need, you need people challenging people for places because you want people to be performing at the very highest level that they can because that’s what is going to be needed, especially on that side against someone like Kyle Walker.

“Apart from that I can’t really see too many changes in the rest of the team because that’s what he’s been doing, he’s been keeping it very similar.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Martinelli has suffered a slight dip in form in recent weeks, but has still had an outstanding season.

His directness and pace could cause Man City trouble if they leave themselves too open on the right.

On the other hand, Trossard has hit the ground running at The Emirates, and opened his Arsenal account against Brentford.

Martin Keown has recently suggested Trossard will want a starting spot in Arteta’s team, and could get his wish tomorrow.

Wright believes Trossard may come in for Martinelli against Man City, but ultimately the decision lies with Arteta.

He’s been very reluctant to rotate all season, but has a big decision on his hands now.

