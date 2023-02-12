Pundit thinks Trossard may replace Martinelli for Manchester City clash











Shaka Hislop has told ESPN that the time has come for Mikel Arteta to make a change to his Arsenal lineup, with Leandro Trossard stepping up and Gabriel Martinelli not playing well for the Gunners of late.

Arsenal have come up against their first real blip of the season. The Premier League leaders have now failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions.

There is a world where the Gunners go nine points clear at the top on Wednesday, with a game in hand. However, there is also a chance that they could be second after their clash with Manchester City.

Pundit backs Trossard to replace Martinelli

Of course, the starting lineup Arteta has used for much of this season has brought Arsenal so much success. But the January arrival of Trossard has thrown something of a spanner into the works.

The Belgian was excellent when he came on against Manchester United in the recent win. And he has now opened his account for the Gunners with Saturday’s goal against Brentford.

It has been a tough time meanwhile, for Martinelli. His last goal or assist came before the turn of the year. And he has come off around the hour mark in the last two games.

It is a huge call to make with Manchester City up next for Arsenal. But Hislop believes that Trossard has now earned the opportunity to start ahead of Martinelli.

“I don’t think Martinelli has been great,” he told ESPN. “And Trossard, when he has come on, has had an impact. So if you’re Arteta, I think the time is right to now think: ‘well, do I now play Trossard from the very start?’

“Now, Martinelli is quick, and defences coming up against that kind of pace, you have to adjust just for that pure speed that Martinelli brings. But he hasn’t had much of an impact. He’s not been playing well.

“So the easy change I think given the form of Trossard, given the fact that he’s finally got on the scoresheet for Arsenal, is that you have to play him from the very start.”

It does appear that Martinelli would potentially benefit from a break. He has not been at his best for a little while. And obviously, that has an impact on those around him, given how important the inside forwards are to Arteta’s system.

Trossard meanwhile, will be high on confidence after his first Arsenal goal. And Brighton fans will tell you that he was often someone who would save his best performances for the big opponents.

So it almost seems to be a no-brainer to use him against Manchester City on Wednesday. It will disappoint Martinelli to miss out on starting. But he can probably have few complaints right now.