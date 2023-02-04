Arsenal news: Martin Keown delivers Leandro Trossard signing verdict











Arsenal legend Martin Keown has told BT Sport that Leandro Trossard is “more than just an utility player”.

The Highbury icon believes the Belgian will push Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for a starting spot.

Arsenal signed Trossard from Brighton on 20 January, the 28-year-old joining for a reported £20million plus add-ons.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images)

The £90,000-a-week ace has made two appearances for the Gunners so far, one off the bench and one start.

In both outings, the former Seagulls ace performed well, hopefully setting the stage for a fruitful career at Arsenal.

Keown says Trossard’s debut was one of the best he had seen from an Arsenal player, raving about his confidence.

“Trossard had as good a debut as I’ve seen for Arsenal,” said the Gunners legend.

“We know his talent and his quality and the confidence he played with in his first match was impressive.

“He gives Arsenal some fantastic options in the wide areas.

“He’s more than just a utility player and he’ll put Saka and Martinelli under pressure for a first-team place.”

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Trossard is what Arsenal needed – TBR View

Although Trossard may not be the high-profile marquee signing Mykhaylo Mudryk might’ve been, he’s nonetheless a solid addition to the Arsenal ranks.

With Chelsea spending big money on multiple players, they were almost in a league of their own in the window.

Arsenal didn’t want to get caught in a bidding war against the Blues, and rightly so. They’ve got their strategy and they’re sticking to it.

Trossard is a top talent with plenty of experience in the Premier League, and he fits the bill for the Gunners at this moment in time.

Arsenal are sitting top of the table and are being put under considerable pressure by Manchester City.

A player like Trossard can not only provide quality and competition, but also leadership in the dressing room.