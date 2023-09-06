Ian Wright suggests 26-year-old Tottenham player could ‘catch fire’ this season

Ian Wright has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison could have a big season ahead of him.

Wright was speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast and reflecting on a fantastic start to the season for Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou has got a tune out of his Spurs squad faster than many would have expected.

The arrival of James Maddison has been a revelation, while Son Heung-min is starting to find his best form once again.

Even in defence, the team look more solid, with Cristian Romero partnered by new signing Micky Van de Ven.

There are a few players from the Antonio Conte regime that have seen their influence in the side diminish under Postecoglou.

Eric Dier has gone from starting every game to falling below youngster Ashley Phillips in the pecking order.

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a bit-part player now and has upset Postecoglou on the pitch at times already.

Richarlison has once again struggled in front of goal, but Ian Wright believes he could have a big season at Tottenham.

He found the back of the net against Fulham in the Carabao Cup but had to watch from the bench against Burnley as Son scored a hat-trick in his place.

Wright backs Richarlison at Tottenham

Speaking about the Spurs squad, Wright said: “If you go in that dressing room and you’re a Tottenham player and you look and see the players you’ve got there.

“World Cup winners at the back, [Rodrigo] Bentancur to come back, you’ve got [James] Maddison now.

“[Pedro] Porro, as much as he’s a little bit, something he’s hit, sometimes he’s missed, you’ve got Son.

“[Yves] Bissouma seems to have found the form that earned him the Brighton move.

“And then you’ve got Brennan Johnson coming in, Richarlison to maybe catch fire.

“So, if you go into that dressing room, you’ve started the season like you’ve started it with a manager with such a cool calm nature and vibe about him letting you play.”

Richarlison has work to do at Tottenham this season if Wright’s prediction is going to come true.

The arrival of Brennan Johnson could further diminish his minutes this season if he hits the ground running.

Ultimately, the more goals Richarlison scores, the better chance he has of playing.

He didn’t look too pleased at full-time at Turf Moor, but opportunity will come throughout the season.