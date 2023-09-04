Alasdair Gold noticed 26-year-old Tottenham player didn’t look happy this weekend

Richarlison wasn’t the happiest person at Turf Moor after Tottenham Hotspur defeated Burnley 5-2 on Saturday.

Journalist Alasdair Gold was speaking on his YouTube channel after another comprehensive victory for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

There may have been a few worries in the away end when Lyle Foster put the hosts a goal ahead within four minutes.

However, Tottenham took control of the game as Son Heung-min equalised and Cristian Romero’s wonderfully taken goal gave them the lead just before half-time.

Spurs found the back of the net three times in the twenty minutes following the break ending the match as a contest.

This allowed Postecoglou to make some changes and bring Richarlison off the bench.

The Brazilian finally found the back of the net against Fulham on Tuesday for the first time since April.

Richarlison didn’t look overly happy not to start against Burnley with his place in the Tottenham side now in doubt.

Although Spurs didn’t bring in another senior centre-forward in the summer, it turns out his biggest competition might have already been in the squad.

Richarlison not happy after Tottenham beat Burnley

Speaking about the 26-year-old, Gold said: “Richarlison’s probably the one player in that little group that was applauding the fans that didn’t look best pleased.

“It could have been very unfortunate, it could have just been the photos and the video clips I’ve seen just caught him in moments where he wasn’t smiling and there were other moments where he was smiling and applauding fans.

“But what I would say about Richarlison is he wears his heart on his sleeve.

“He is a guy that wears his emotions there on his face. And I have no doubt that Richarlison was entirely, thoroughly fed up at the fact that he’d scored a goal and was not starting the next game.

“And also will have watched one of his teammates yet also rivals for his spot through the centre go out there and score a hat-trick and be absolutely brilliant in the role.

“So, he would not have been particularly delighted but he will still get lots of football.”

Richarlison will hope his emission from the Tottenham side against Burnley is just a one-off.

However, Manor Solomon did well on the wing and Son simply can’t be dropped after scoring a hat-trick.

There have been questions about Richarlison’s desire compared to Son’s although that is a slightly harsh assessment.

Given Postecoglou’s comments after the Fulham game, it shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise that he started on the bench.