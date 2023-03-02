Ian Wright shocked after what Roy Keane said about Arsenal target Declan Rice last night











Ian Wright was left shocked on ITV Sport last night after hearing what Roy Keane said about reported Arsenal target Declan Rice.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been heavily linked with a summer move for Rice, despite bringing in Jorginho from Chelsea in January.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claimed just last week that the Gunners are leading the race to sign the West Ham United star.

Rice was on the receiving end of a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford last night after the Hammers had taken the lead through Said Benrahma.

And Keane was highly critical of the 24-year-old before the match, which left Wright in shock.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Keane feels that Rice isn’t doing enough for the Hammers this season and says the midfielder needs to contribute more in the final third.

“He’s got to focus on doing well for West Ham between now and the end of the season. I don’t think he’s been great this season, I really don’t. I think he’s not really kicked on,” the Manchester United legend told ITV Sport.

“For all the talk about him, a lot of good PR coming out of West Ham about how much he’s worked. I think he needs to do a lot more. He doesn’t score enough goals, doesn’t get enough assists.”

Wright responded with a ‘wow’ after Keane’s assessment of the England international. But the Irishman fired right back at the Arsenal legend.

“Do you disagree? That’s good. I hope you disagree with me because I think I know what I’m talking about. I’ve played in midfield,” Keane said.

“But he needs to do a lot more. See what he’s like now tonight.”

“Listen, I’ve been a fan of his. He turns up every week he’s always fit. I just want a bit more from him,” Keane added.

“There’s talk of him leaving for big money and going to one of the bigger clubs who are going to be competing for trophies, obviously and play in the Champions League. He needs to do a lot more, it’s as simple as that. I’m going to look at him closely tonight and say you’ve got to turn up.

“Sometimes I see games at West Ham, not saying he’s playing badly, but sometimes you just go through the motions, sidwards, backwards, picking the easy option. He needs to do a lot more I think to match some of the other top midfielders in the country.”

Wright went on to say that he feels Keane’s comments were ‘a bit harsh’. But the United legend said that Rice simply doesn’t stand out in an underperforming West Ham side.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Rice hasn’t been at his best for West Ham of late but David Moyes’ men have struggled this season. He’s clearly a top quality player and seems ready to take that next step in his career.

While Keane makes a good point that he has been underperforming of late, he hasn’t exactly been helped by the form of his teammates.

Arsenal were ready to pay £70 million for Rice in January and it seems that they will step-up their interest in him at the end of the season.

Despite Keane’s comments, Rice would be an excellent addition to the Arsenal squad and it would be interesting to see how he performs in a top side.

