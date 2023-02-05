Arsenal Transfer News: Edu was ready to pay £70m for Declan Rice in January











Arsenal had a busy old January window but in the end, they had to settle for some targets who some consider not top of their lists.

As we all know, the Gunners landed Jakub Kiwior from Spezia, while Leandro Trossard arrived from Brighton. On deadline day, Arsenal signed Chelsea’s Jorginho, as Brighton priced them out of a move for Moises Caicedo in the end.

However, while Jorginho is viewed as a decent enough short-term signing, there’s been strong talk of Arsenal looking to move for Caicedo again, or even West Ham star, Declan Rice.

And according to The Telegraph, Arsenal were in fact ready to part ways with £70m in January to sign Rice.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Hammers, though, rejected any notion of moving Rice on mid-season. There is, however, an acceptance now from West Ham that Rice will be moving on in the summer. The Telegraph claims Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and even Manchester City could all compete for his signature.

It’s been suggested the Hammers will look for more than £100m for Rice. The recent purchase of Enzo Fernandez for £106m is believed to be influencing those inside the Hammers.

TBR’s View: Rice to Arsenal would be some business

Whoever gets Declan Rice is getting a world class player. It’s as simple as that, no matter what the price ends up being.

It is interesting to read that Arsenal were willing to splash big in January as well. Of course, West Ham were never going to accept £70m midway through a season.

For Arsenal, getting some big names in the summer is massive. The January window felt a bit flat really, given they’d initially gone for Mudryk and Caicedo and ended up with Jorginho and Trossard.

If the Gunners can sign Rice, then it sends a message they are here to really compete in the long-term.