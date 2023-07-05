Ian Wright might have just sent a message on social media suggesting Declan Rice could be an Arsenal player very soon.

The Gunners legend posted on his Instagram outside the Emirates as a move for the 24-year-old edges closer to completion.

It’s arguably been the biggest transfer saga in the Premier League this summer.

Arsenal have been keen to sign Declan Rice for some time, but come up against a very tough negotiator in West Ham.

After two bids were immediately rejected, Arsenal had to worry about Manchester City entering the equation.

Their first offer was below what West Ham wanted as well, giving the Gunners another chance to secure their top target.

After weeks of talks, Arsenal finally offered the £100m West Ham wanted and a deal was agreed.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Last night, the move got the ‘Here we go’ treatment from Fabrizio Romano and it should only be a matter of time before it’s announced.

Ian Wright appears to be very excited about Rice joining Arsenal this summer.

He made his feelings clear outside the Emirates today as the England international gets ready to join the club.

Wright sends cryptic Rice message outside Arsenal stadium

Posting on Instagram, Wright can be seen in a car driving outside the Emirates Stadium.

In the background, you can hear the song Declan Rice playing and Wright is excitedly singing along.

Mikel Arteta will be over the moon that Rice will be an Arsenal player very shortly.

The club had a sensational campaign last year and will hope the 24-year-old can only improve their fortunes this season.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

With Granit Xhaka on his way and Thomas Partey potentially following him, it will be vital that Rice hits the ground running.

He may have a new midfielder partner in Kai Havertz too, who looks set to play in a deeper role for Arsenal than Chelsea.

Wright will be just as ecstatic as the vast majority of Arsenal fans when Rice finally puts pen to paper.

Arteta’s squad is quickly taking shape ahead of a huge campaign for the Gunners.

The Champions League anthem will soon be blaring out around the Emirates once again as Arsenal return to Europe’s top competition.