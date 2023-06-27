Arsenal and Manchester City are both battling it out to sign Declan Rice this summer, and the Englishman has apparently decided which club he wants to join.

Everyone expected Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid to be the biggest transfer of the summer, but it is looking more and more likely that it will be Rice.

The West Ham United skipper is almost guaranteed to leave the London Stadium in the coming weeks, and Graeme Bailey has revealed on the Talking Transfers Podcast who he’s pushing to join – Arsenal or Manchester City.

Photo by Domenic Aquilina – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Declan Rice is pushing to sign for Arsenal instead of Manchester City

Declan Rice is a wanted man, isn’t he?

Arsenal have been desperate to sign for months now, while Manchester City have spotted a golden opportunity to steal the Gunners’ top target away from them.

Even Manchester United have still not given up hope yet, although the chances of Rice moving to Old Trafford now are as slim as they can possibly get.

As things stand, the two leading contenders to sign Rice are Arsenal and Manchester City, and Bailey has revealed that Rice is already sure who he wants to join.

He said: “It’s Arsenal’s to lose. He wants to go there. He’s pushing for it.

“I still think he ends up at Arsenal purely because of the will of the player but they will have to put their money where their mouth is.”

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

TBR View:

That should be reassuring for Arsenal fans.

The Gunners have had two bids rejected for Rice already and there is panic among the fan base after reports emerged last night that Manchester City have officially entered the race as well.

Arsenal, however, are yet to respond, which suggests they are calm about the situation knowing full well that Rice wants to join them this summer.

It will be interesting to see what Rice will do if Manchester City agree a deal with West Ham before Arsenal.