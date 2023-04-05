Ian Wright says Tottenham are really missing player Jose Mourinho sold now











Ian Wright has now suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are currently really missing Christian Eriksen.

Wright was assessing Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Everton on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

He was quick to praise Ivan Perisic for his performance that day, but suggested Spurs were still lacking something.

Creating chances has been a problem all season for Spurs, with Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski not at their best.

Harry Kane is a world-class playmaker when he drops deep, but Tottenham desperately need him closer to goal.

Pedro Porro was brought in to help create more opportunities from wide areas, but he’s still adapting to the Premier League.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs really struggle to build attacks centrally, with their options in midfield not really suited to that sort of build-up play.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have both contributed in front of goal this season.

However, Ian Wright believes that Christian Eriksen would solve Tottenham’s issues in that regard.

The Dane has looked back to his best at Manchester United before picking up an injury.

Wright says Tottenham are really missing Eriksen

Speaking on his podcast, Wright said: “Tottenham, they’re a creative midfielder [away], they’re Christian Eriksen away.

“Christian Eriksen when Everton goes down to ten men, takes that game over, that ends up three, four-nil.

“They need that player, they need that player, when are they going to get that player!”

Eriksen spent nearly seven years at Spurs, racking up more than 300 appearances for the club.

In that time, he scored 69 goals and provided 90 assists which is a seriously impressive record.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Eriksen’s tally of seven assists this season trumps every player in the Tottenham squad, so it’s easy to see where Wright’s coming from.

Jamie O’Hara said earlier in the season that he was gutted that Eriksen signed for Manchester United in the summer.

Tottenham walked away from the chance to sign Eriksen when his contract expired at Brenftford.

It’s now not looking like the wisest decision at Spurs are forced to persevere with a system that doesn’t seem to be clicking.

Cristian Stellini doesn’t have the options available to him to switch it up in midfield right now.

That’s partly down to injuries, but Tottenham’s recruitment hasn’t helped the situation.

