Ian Wright says he absolutely loves Tottenham star Ivan Perisic











Ian Wright has shared how much he loves watching Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Ivan Perisic.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, the Arsenal legend was very excited about one of his old rivals’ players.

It was a disappointing result in the end for Spurs, as they came away from Goodison Park with a 1-1 draw.

Off the back of scoring his first goal for Tottenham away at Southampton, Ivan Perisic was back in the starting line-up.

Under new interim coach Cristian Stellini very little changed tactically, but Perisic still had a decent game.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Brought in by Antonio Conte on a free transfer in the summer, it looked like a real bargain at the start of the campaign.

Perisic was delivering deadly crosses and corners with both feet, and linking up well with Harry Kane.

Ian Wright praised Perisic again for his role in Tottenham’s draw with Everton on Monday.

However, he probably would have liked to provide more goal scoring chances this season than he already has.

Wright enjoyed watching Perisic for Tottenham v Everton

Talking about Tottenham’s latest performance, Wright said: “Can I say, with [Ivan] Perisic, I love Perisic man.

“Left foot, right foot, he put in some crosses yesterday and you think to yourself, ‘wow man’.

“How old is Perisic now? I’m not joking he’s still so good man.”

There was a slight injury doubt around Perisic going into the game, after reports he was training away from the rest of the squad.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

However, he managed to complete the full 90 minutes, witnessing Michael Keane amazing late equaliser.

Perisic was very much an Antonio Conte player, and if a new manager comes in that wants to play a back four he may struggle.

The imminent return of Destiny Udogie may also limit his minutes, with Ryan Sessegnon also in the squad.

Wright still thinks that Perisic could be so important to Tottenham despite his age.

Whoever replaces Conte may have a big decision to make regarding his future at the club.

