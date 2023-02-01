Jamie O’Hara wishes Tottenham had signed Christian Eriksen in the summer











Jamie O’Hara has now said he’s gutted that Tottenham Hotspur never tried to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen.

O’Hara was speaking on Sky Sports News (31/1 2:17pm) discussing the Dane’s injury.

Eriksen made his name in the Premier League with Spurs, and was one of the stars of Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham side.

The elite playmaker recorded more than 10 assists in four straights seasons while at White Hart Lane.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at the European Championships 18 months ago, but his comeback has been remarkable.

He was given the chance to prove his fitness at Brentford and thrived for the newly promoted side.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Manchester United snapped him up last summer, and he’s formed a brilliant partnership with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

O’Hara has now said he wishes Tottenham had moved to bringing Eriksen back to the club.

The Dane is already a fan favourite in north London, and may be exactly the player they need in the squad right now.

Tim Sherwood said earlier in the season that Antonio Conte told the club not to sign Eriksen.

If that’s the case, it’s looking like a mistake from the Italian coach.

O’Hara wishes Tottenham signed Eriksen

Speaking on Sky Sports News about the 30-year-old, O’Hara said: “Eriksen has been fantastic for them. He’s been a good signing.

“I would have loved to have seen him back at Spurs. But you know he’s gone there and been really good.

“Gutted to see him injured because he’s had a terrible time with what he’s gone through, and he’s picked up an injury.

“It was a bad foul from Andy Carroll and you felt for him.”

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The £150,000-a-week playmaker now looks set to miss several months of action.

Carroll’s tackle on Eriksen in the FA Cup has ruled him out until the beginning of May.

It’s a big blow for Man United, who are chasing a top four spot, and a place in the EFL Cup final.

Erik ten Hag’s side acted in the final months of the window, bringing in Marcel Sabitzer as cover on loan.

It’s unlikely he’ll have the same impact as Eriksen, and O’Hara won’t be alone in wishing he’d returned to Tottenham.

