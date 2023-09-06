Ian Wright says there’s one position at Liverpool that seriously concerns him

Ian Wright has admitted that he’s really worried about Liverpool’s current centre-back situation.

Wright was speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast after another weekend of Premier League action.

There were plenty of positives to take from their 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first goal for Liverpool and it was a cracking strike from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

Darwin Nunez looked dangerous in attack and was unlucky not to score, but did force an own goal from Matty Cash.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold was pulling the strings from midfield and Aston Villa simply couldn’t cope with him.

However, Wright is concerned about Liverpool’s centre-back conundrum, with just four senior options in the squad.

Three of those players – Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez – have all had significant injury problems in recent seasons.

Virgil van Dijk is normally the one constant in the middle of defence, however, his red card saw him banned against Aston Villa.

Wright worried about the centre-back situation at Liverpool

Speaking about the goings-on at Anfield, Wright said: “I’m really worried for Liverpool’s central defensive pairing if that’s what’s going to happen.

“I’m watching this game and I’m looking at Liverpool at the back and you can get to them.

“You could see that, there was a couple of opportunities with Joe Gomez and [Joel] Matip.”

Wright may be correct to question if Liverpool have the centre-back options to mount a real challenge this season.

Van Dijk is going to be essential to any success this year as he has been ever since he arrived at Anfield.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Joe Gomez has received praise for his recent performances and will be desperate to stay fit.

Ibrahima Konate has plenty of potential to be a top defender too, but seems to be suffering from the same injury issues as Joel Matip right now.

Liverpool should have brought in another centre-back this summer because as Wright suggests, the pair who played at the weekend could be got at.

Youngster Jarell Quansah has been handed an opportunity as a result of these injuries, but he should really be playing regular football on loan at this stage of his career, rather than being required as an emergency backup with the first team.

It’s a position Liverpool might enter the market for in January.