Alan Shearer praises ‘impressive’ Liverpool defender after win over Aston Villa

Liverpool cruised to another Premier League win at the weekend as they saw off Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

New signing Dominik Szoboszlai got his first goal, while Mo Salah once again found himself on the scoresheet.

Of course, Liverpool’s goalscoring prowess is well known but this weekend, Alan Shearer felt the defenders, including Joe Gomez, deserved credit.

Alan Shearer praises Joe Gomez after Liverpool v Aston Villa

Choosing his team of the week for the official Premier League website, Shearer included just the one Liverpool player in Gomez.

Naturally, hat-tricks for Son, Ferguson and Haaland meant there was no room for the Liverpool forwards.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

But speaking about Gomez, Shearer has claimed that there was nothing wrong at all in his performance at the back in what he termed another ‘impressive’ performance.

“Difficult to find fault with anything he did. Another impressive display,” Shearer commented on Gomez.

Gomez’s performance will delight both himself and Jurgen Klopp. The defender was one of the names getting a mention this summer in terms of players who could leave.

Further, Gomez has had a tough time of things as well at Anfield, with some inconsistent performances leading to criticism.

Like a new signing

Much was made of Liverpool’s recruitment this summer. As we all know, they rebuilt their midfield and left a lot of the rest of the squad as it was.

For Liverpool, then, seeing Gomez back and playing well will feel like a new signing in a way. Gomez is clearly a talent and despite some rocky times, at 26, he has time on his side.

The Reds have started this season brilliantly and if the likes of Gomez and others can keep up their form, then a title challenge might be on.

Gomez, then, will be delighted with this little bit of recognition tonight.