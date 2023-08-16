Ian Wright now shares where he thinks Kai Havertz should play for Arsenal

Ian Wright has shared what position Kai Havertz should play for Arsenal in the upcoming season.

Wright was speaking on the Wrighty & Kelly Show from Australia as he continues to cover the Women’s World Cup.

He would have been very pleased with the start Arsenal have made to the campaign in his absence.

Mikel Arteta masterminded a Community Shield victory over Manchester City, even if it took a late deflected strike and penalties.

Arsenal then returned to the Emirates for the start of the Premier League campaign.

They defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1, although the scoreline suggests the match was much closer than it actually was.

In both games, Mikel Arteta gave Kai Havertz two very different roles.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He played as a centre-forward in the Community Shield before dropping into midfield on Saturday.

Wright has now shared what position he’d like to see Havertz play more regularly at Arsenal.

Whether that’s the same idea as Arteta is yet to be seen.

Wright shares what position he thinks Havertz should play

Asked about the German international, Wright said: “Well again, the thing with him is Darren [Bent], as you’ve seen we’ve played him up front and we’ve played him kind of just back in the midfield.

“I believe that someone like Kai Havertz alongside, we’ve mentioned Thomas Partey can play there in the two number eights.

“You can have Kai Havertz as one if you want and you can have Declan Rice as one if you want as well.

“So, you can play him a little bit deeper or you can play him in that little bit of an advanced role.

“Obviously, we don’t need him as a number nine, but I know that he’s somebody that if he can crash the box, I believe that he’s going to cause a lot of problems for teams and for us.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Wright believes Havertz should be playing in a deeper position in order to cause more issues in attacking areas and it’s hard to disagree.

He’s hardly slow but does appear to be much happier playing with at least one of his teammates in front of him.

It’s going to take time for Havertz to settle in at Arsenal, although when a large transfer fee is paid that time isn’t always provided.

He’s already got his critics and had a quieter game at the weekend that may not help his cause.