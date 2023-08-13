Shaka Hislop has criticised Kai Havertz after Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the campaign, insisting that he could not recall anything of note the forward did at the Emirates.

Hislop was speaking to ESPN after the Germany international made his Premier League debut for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s men started the league season with a victory.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kai Havertz showed some bright moments in the Community Shield. But he moved back into more of a midfield role against Steve Cooper’s side. And it seems that he did not manage to impress everyone.

Havertz struggles as Arsenal toil to opening day win

Havertz did not manage to make too much of an impact on the game. Everything was very congested around the Nottingham Forest penalty area, so it required moments of magic from the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka to help settle the contest.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Obviously, it is much too soon to suggest that Havertz is going to be a disappointing signing for Arsenal. But clearly, Hislop has serious concerns about how Arteta is going to be able to get the best out of him.

“As anticipated, I’m really not sure what Kai Havertz offers Arsenal in all honesty,” he told ESPN. “And he stuck with him for the entire game. I can’t think of a single thing that Kai Havertz did of note, never mind making Arsenal better, nothing you can talk about.

“If I’m Arteta, I’m trying to figure out what to do with Havertz because it didn’t make sense to me.”

It always seemed absolutely imperative that Havertz got off to a fast start at Arsenal. He never reached expectations at Chelsea. And while that was not all down to him, he obviously has the talent to carry a team on his shoulders.

It would have surprised many when Arsenal made a move for him. So he is definitely under serious pressure to prove a point. And the fact that he is attracting criticism so early on in his Gunners career highlights the task facing him.

The fact is that Arsenal have the likes of Leandro Trossard, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson waiting in the wings. They will also have Gabriel Jesus to bring back into the fold at some stage.

No-one can seriously write Havertz off at this stage. Ultimately, Arsenal were underwhelming in a few ways on Saturday. But you can understand why some have serious doubts about whether Arteta can get the best out of him.