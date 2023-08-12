TalkSPORT pundit delivers brutal Kai Havertz assessment after Arsenal v Forest

Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 today to get off to a winning start in the Premier League for 23/24.

Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah got the goals for the Gunners as they cruised past Forest, despite a late goal promising some late fireworks from the away side.

For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, it was the ideal start. The new Arsenal boss gave his new signings their debuts and in the main, they did ok.

But according to TalkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor, Arsenal can do and should be doing better than Kai Havertz.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The German played in midfield today and was relatively quiet. And Agbonlahor slammed the former Chelsea man, telling Jamie O’Hara that he just does not see it with him.

“Havertz, I’m not having him. Sorry, I’m not having him. I’m looking at him thinking what does he do,” Agbonlahor said.

“Today I’m like, he doesn’t suit that position with Odegaard. I’d rather Trossard play there. I’m just not sure on Havertz today and I just feel like today he should be ripping that poor Forest team apart. But he didn’t do anything.”

Havertz is likely to play in a number of attacking roles this season for Arsenal. Whether or not he can deliver the goals, remains to be seen.

Havertz has to prove himself

Despite scoring a Champions League winning goal for Chelsea, it’s safe to say that Kai Havertz has never quite lived up to the billing.

Now an expensive signing at Arsenal, it is vital he delivers and shows everyone what he can be all about.

If not, and if he continues to have a slow start, then Arsenal fans could quickly get quite edgy when it comes to their new man.

Agbonlahor’s assessment here might feel harsh. But you can bet your bottom dollar he’s not the only one in football who feels such a way.