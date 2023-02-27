Ian Wright makes passionate Arsenal plea when it comes to William Saliba











All eyes are on Arsenal right now both in terms of their push for the Premier League title and if they can get key players to sign new deals.

The Gunners recently tied Gabriel Martinelli down to fresh terms. But the club are far from done in needing to get certain players sorted. At the moment, the focus is on Bukayo Saka, while Granit Xhaka has also been the subject of questions in recent pressers.

But another player who is also needing a new deal is defender, William Saliba. The Frenchman has been in imperious form this season. Since returning from loan, Saliba has become a permanent fixture in the Arsenal starting XI.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And according to Ian Wright, Saliba is a player that Arsenal simply can’t afford to lose right now.

“You look at him [Saliba] now, the way he has started the season and the way he plays, It’s fantastic. He’s a full international off the back of it,” Wright said.

“People talking about Saka signing a new deal, and we know how much we need Saka. I don’t think there was any real problems with that happening because of his connection with the club .But I think all the eggs need to go in the Saliba basket. We have got to make sure we keep this guy.”

TBR’s View: Saliba now a vital piece of the puzzle for Arsenal

There question marks over the future of Saliba when he kept getting farmed out on loan. But looking back now, that looks like a brilliant move from the club.

Saliba has been nothing short of superb all season long. His partnership with Gabriel is one of the main reasons why Arsenal are doing so well.

As Wright says, it’s imperative that Arsenal get him tied down to fresh terms. Having put so much effort into him, it would be a nightmare if they sold him after just one season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images