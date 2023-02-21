Ian Wright shares his verdict on Gabriel Martinelli's celebration for Arsenal











Ian Wright has now shared whether he thinks Gabriel Martinelli should’ve celebrated before scoring for Arsenal against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Martinelli wrapped up a 4-2 win for the Gunners at Villa Park after racing through on an empty goal.

The 21-year-old benefitted from Emiliano Martinez heading up the pitch to attack a corner for Villa and right before he put the ball into an empty net, he threw his arms up to celebrate.

Gabriel Agbonlahor slammed the Brazilian for showing a ‘lack of respect’ against Villa, but Wright thinks the celebration was just a bit of fun.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wright on Martinelli celebration

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, the Arsenal legend had his say on Martinelli’s celebration at Villa Park.

“I think that’s quite fun! What’s happening is that it’s not very often you know that you are definitely going to score,” Wright said.

“When you are running through and you know you are going to score, you get this unbelievable rush.”

Despite backlash from certain pundits, it’s difficult to see what Martinelli did wrong as he basically had the ball in the back of the net after he held his arms out.

The youngster would have found it more difficult to miss the opportunity than score.

Arsenal were coming off the back of a difficult run of form and it’s understandable that the Brazilian was relieved to put the game out of reach for his side.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Wright makes a great point that it’s just a bit of fun and while Martinelli’s early celebration could be perceived as disrespectful, football is about entertainment and the Arsenal youngster certainly provides on this front.

The Gunners were in desperate need of a win after failing to pick up a victory in their last three Premier League games beforehand.

Arteta’s men are once again leading the title race after Manchester City slipped up at Nottingham Forest and you can’t blame them, and Martinelli, for enjoying the moment.

