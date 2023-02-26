Roma want Granit Xhaka and midfielder may decide to leave Arsenal











Roma are once again interested in signing Granit Xhaka, with Calciomercatoweb reporting that he could decide to leave Arsenal this summer if the Gunners go on and win the Premier League title.

Few players have enjoyed a turnaround quite like Xhaka in recent years. Of course, there were times when his relationship with Arsenal fans appeared to be damaged beyond repair.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, he has been absolutely integral to their rise back up the table and into title contention in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s decision to push him forward as more of a number eight has brought the very best out of the Swiss.

Roma eyeing Granit Xhaka

It was reported by 90min this week that Arsenal have held talks with Xhaka over a new contract. And both parties could reach an agreement quickly.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

However, it seems that there is a chance that Xhaka could actually leave this summer. According to Calciomercatoweb, Roma want the 30-year-old with Jose Mourinho looking to bolster his midfield options.

And interestingly, the report suggests that Xhaka could decide to make the move to Serie A if Arsenal manage to win the title.

Obviously, with such varying reports, it is hard to know what the future holds for the midfielder. But what is surely clear is that Xhaka is enjoying his football more than at any other time in his Arsenal career since his £30 million move.

That does not necessarily mean that he will definitely only want to stay at the Emirates. But you would imagine that he would love the chance to play in the Champions League with Arteta’s side.

Having said that, perhaps he may view a Premier League title win as the perfect way to bow out after such a dramatic comeback and ‘brilliant‘ season.