Ian Wright insists £40m Arsenal target has suffered a serious drop off this season











Ian Wright has admitted he’s been really disappointed with Youri Tielemans this season after being linked with Arsenal.

Wright was talking on the Wrighty’s House podcast and reviewing the final day of action from the Premier League.

Arsenal had already wrapped up second place and emphatically defeated Wolves 5-0 at The Emirates.

Elsewhere, there was a lot more riding on Sunday’s matches.

Leicester City knew they had to win to have a chance of staying up and defeated West Ham 2-1 to give themselves a chance.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Unfortunately for them, Everton held on to beat Bournemouth and send The Foxes down to the Championship.

Arsenal legend Wright admitted that Youri Tielemans had really underwhelmed him throughout the campaign.

The £40m-valued midfielder was closely linked with the Gunners last season and those rumours haven’t gone away.

He will be available on a free transfer this summer, although Arsenal appear to have higher-priority midfield targets.

Wright disappointed with Arsenal target Tielemans

Speaking on his podcast, Wright said: “Look at [Youri] Tielemans. Tielemans drop off this season is quite sad.”

Co-host Ryan Hunn asked: “Do you think that’s anything to do with not getting the move last year?”

Wright replied: “It’s got to have some effect because I thought he would have got the move and he was playing the kind of football where you’re thinking, ‘Yeah he can’t stay there for much longer’.

“But what’s happened is you watch him and he hasn’t got the dynamism that he had.

“At 26, having the season he’s just had with a club that’s got relegated, of course, he’s deflated.

“But the ability Tielemans has, he’s definitely got that energy of going somewhere and just being like [Dimitri] Payet when he came to West Ham.

“A different kind of player than Tielemans, but I can see him having kind of effect on a team. He’s just down at the minute. His confidence is low.”

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Arsenal may agree with Wright that Tielemans hasn’t done enough to earn a move to The Emirates this season.

He’s underwhelmed throughout the campaign, although so have many of his teammates.

Tielemans should have been a leader on the pitch but struggled to inspire the squad when they desperately needed points.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up ahead of the start of next season.

Show all