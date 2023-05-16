Report: Arsenal really keen on 'incredible' 26-year-old about to leave PL rival on free transfer











Youri Tielemans remains high on the wishlist at Arsenal, but they are not the only Premier League side keen on signing the Belgian in the summer.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which suggests that Newcastle United and Manchester United are also eyeing the Leicester City star.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Of course, it has been a miserable season for the Foxes. With two games remaining, Dean Smith’s side sit 19th in the table, two points off safety. And they appear to have absolutely no momentum ahead of those two massive fixtures.

Tielemans still high on Arsenal radar

What does not help is that it appears more than likely that some of their players will leave whatever happens this summer. And one of those surely set to be on the move is Youri Tielemans.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer. And if he was keen to sign a new deal, you would imagine that he would have done so already.

Certainly, there is plenty of interest despite Leicester’s poor campaign. Calciomercato reports that he is high on Arsenal’s list. Meanwhile, Newcastle and Manchester United are keen.

In Italy, Roma and Juventus are admirers. And Real Madrid and Barcelona have also shown tentative interest.

Arsenal are definitely going to strengthen in the midfield this summer. Granit Xhaka looks set to leave for Bayer Leverkusen. And they are returning to the Champions League.

Tielemans has not stood out this season. But he can be an ‘incredible‘ player. And on a free transfer, Arsenal may feel that bringing the Belgian in would free up space to do plenty other pieces of significant business.