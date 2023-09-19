Ian Wright has admitted that he was very impressed with goalkeeper David Raya’s passing on his Arsenal debut on Sunday.

On the Kelly & Wrighty Show, the Arsenal legend was discussing Raya’s introduction to the Gunners starting line-up.

Mikel Arteta made two changes to the side that defeated Manchester United at the Emirates before the international break.

It wasn’t a huge surprise to see Kai Havertz drop out of the team for Fabio Vieira after a tepid start to life at Arsenal.

The young Portuguese has impressed off the bench this season and deserved his opportunity.

However, the big talking point was David Raya coming into the side in place of Aaron Ramsdale.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

When the 28-year-old was signed on loan from Brentford, it was only a matter of time until he was given his chance.

Arteta has insisted that neither player is his permanent first choice and while it’s unlikely one goalkeeper can earn the shirt outright, the other could certainly throw it away.

Ian Wright has suggested that Raya’s passing for Arsenal was very good against Everton.

It might not have been the biggest reason why he was in the side, but his distribution was nonetheless very impressive.

Wright hails Arsenal goalkeeper Raya’s passing vs Everton

Speaking about the Spanish international, Wright said: “I think in Mikel Arteta’s mind it’s fair game to have two goalkeepers of number one stature.

“If you look at the Everton game, it’s the margins. If Arsenal are going to try and catch [Manchester] City, it’s going to be the margins.

“And he believed that after watching last season’s loss to Everton with set pieces, he needs a goalkeeper whose one of his main attributes alongside his distribution is his coming to collect the ball which he did unbelievably.

“I believe what’s going to happen with that is we’re going to see how it goes.

“You’re right, he has got a very calm nature, his distribution’s brilliant we saw it in a game that could have really good against Arsenal with the set pieces and he really dealt with that very well.

“I’m all for it simply because of the level that you have to try and get to.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Wright also highlighted that Arsenal’s previous games against Everton might have influenced Arteta’s decision to start Raya.

All eyes will be on his team selection when the Gunners face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League tomorrow.

Wright has already suggested that he thinks Ramsdale will return between the sticks for their return to Europe’s biggest competition.