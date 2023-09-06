Ian Wright has praised Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min for his performance against Burnley last weekend.

The Arsenal legend was speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast after the latest round of Premier League matches.

Tottenham Hotspur have started the season better than many of their fans would have expected.

After a difficult campaign last season under Antonio Conte and his various replacements, the club appears to be in a much better place already under Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian coach has implemented a new, more attacking style of play that appears to suit the current squad brilliantly.

Newly promoted Burnley were their latest opponents and Ian Wright very much enjoyed Son Heung-min’s performance.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The £22m attacker was deployed as a centre-forward for the first time this season under Postecoglou.

He replaced Richarlison who has struggled for form in the league since joining Tottenham.

The Brazilian watched from the bench as Son netted a brilliant hat-trick and opened his account for the season.

Spurs fans will hope their new captain can continue to kick on, especially with new signing Brennan Johnson potentially coming into the team to support him.

Wright raves about Son’s performance vs Burnley

Speaking about Tottenham’s win at the weekend, Wright said: “Son’s [Heung-min] hat-trick was beautiful as well.

“Especially the first goal was gorgeous and like I say, that came from Tottenham’s goalkeeper.

“They went through Burnley like a hot knife through butter and the way he just chipped the goalkeeper, the second one was a beautiful finish as well and then the third on the left foot.

“He’s one of the best finishers on his weaker side with his left foot, he’s so clinical on his left foot.

“He’s energized, that dressing room as well.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Son is a phenomenal finisher and has been backed to be in the running for the Golden Boot again this season.

New signing Brennan Johnson has admitted he can’t wait to play with the South Korean and it’s easy to see why.

Wright may be an Arsenal legend, but he’s always fair in his praise of players of other teams and had every right to highlight Son’s brilliant performance against Burnley.

Things are the brightest they’ve been at Tottenham for a very long time under Postecoglou.

It will be interesting to see if they can maintain that momentum after the international break.