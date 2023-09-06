Pundit backs ‘amazing’ Tottenham player to score over 20 goals this season

Tottenham Hotspur are flying at present, sitting second in the Premier League table after four games.

Spurs brought in Ange Postecoglou as their new manager and bolstered their ranks considerably over the summer.

Tottenham have won three and drawn one of their opening four Premier League games so far. And they’ve done it in style.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Better still, Son is well and truly up and running this season, bagging himself a hat-trick last time out.

The ‘amazing‘ forward broke his duck on 16 minutes as Tottenham restored parity after the hosts’ fourth-minute opener.

Son exchanged passes with Spurs summer signing Manor Solomon before chipping past the opposition keeper.

The 31-year-old then got his second in the 63rd minute, with Tottenham 3-1 up thanks to James Maddison and Cristian Romero’s contributions.

Son clinically fired home his second before completing his hat-trick just three minutes later from Pedro Porro’s pass.

Former Premier League striker Glenn Murray has backed the South Korea international to enjoy a very fruitful season.

“I fully expect Son to hit 20-25 goals this season without doubt,” he said on Optus Sport.

“But for me, I look at Spurs and it’s just a breath of fresh air.

“I think this group, and Ange in particular, is a representation of Tottenham.”

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Our view

Tottenham are a joy to watch right now, while Son has stepped up superbly both as a player and as a captain.

Obviously we all know he’s an incredible player, but to see him hit such amazing form and firing on all cylinders is amazing to see.

Hopefully Murray is right and Son does go on to break the 20-goal mark over the course of the season.