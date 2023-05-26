‘I would be surprised’: Journalist says he’d be stunned if Spurs hired ‘tactical genius’ now











Julian Nagelsmann isn’t likely to be hired as the new manager of Tottenham.

That is according to Jack Pitt-Brooke who was speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast about the German manager.

The pundit was informed that Nagelsmann has actually been named by some as one of the favourites to now get the job, just two weeks after a breakdown in talks between the two parties.

The ‘tactical genius’ was reportedly out of the running for the Spurs job a couple of weeks ago, but now, it’s being reported that Nagelsmann is back in the mix.

However, Pitt-Brooke has said that he can’t see this one happening, claiming that he’d be very surprised if this one came to fruition.

Nagelsmann not likely

Pitt-Brooke shared his verdict on Nagelsmann.

“The favourite is Julian Nagelsmann,” Pitt-Brooke was informed.

“I just don’t see how after the breakdown in relations two weeks ago. I would, look anything can happen in football and people patch these things up all the time, but, I would be surprised,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Surely not

We’ve seen managerial U-turns in the past, but surely this one won’t happen.

Tottenham were so open when briefing that Nagelsmann wasn’t an option two weeks ago. Every major media outlet reported on it, and it was almost as if it was an official announcement form the club.

Something truly drastic would have to have changed for Spurs to make this kind of U-turn, and, from where we’re stood, we can’t see what would have sparked this change in tact.

As good a job as Nagelsmann could do with Tottenham, it is tough to see this one getting over the line after such a strong denial earlier this month.

