‘I won’t be’: ‘Legendary’ manager suggests he’s not going to be taking the Tottenham job now

It looks as though we can rule Luciano Spalletti out of the race to become the Tottenham manager this summer.

The 64-year-old is set to leave Napoli after winning Serie A with the Italian club, and while many Tottenham fans’ eyes lit up after seeing Spalletti was becoming a free agent, it sounds as though he won’t be replacing Antonio Conte at Spurs, despite recent links to the north London club.

Indeed, after his departure from Napoli, Spalletti made it clear that he is not going to be taking another job this summer, claiming that he has no plans to get back into work for the time being, with a sabbatical planned.

Spalletti taking time off

The ‘legendary’ manager shared his plans, as quoted via Goal.

“I need to take some time to rest because I’m pretty tired,” Spalletti said.

“I don’t know if you can call it a year’s sabbatical but I won’t be working. I won’t be coaching Napoli or any other team.”

Maybe next year

Spalletti may not be coming to Tottenham this summer, but we can’t rule out the idea of the Italian coming in at some point.

Spurs are apparently big admirers of the 64-year-old, he’s reportedly keen to come to England at some point, and recent history does suggest that Tottenham might be in the market for another new manager next year.

Of course, we don’t want to condemn the incumbent manager before they’re even hired, but the fact that Spurs have had three managers in two years may suggest that whoever is the next boss won’t last all that long.

Spalletti isn’t taking the Spurs job, or any job, at this point, but he’s certainly a manager to keep in mind for the next time one of these elite roles in the Premier League comes up.

