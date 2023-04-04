Tottenham and Chelsea considering 64-year-old manager who just lost 4-0 this weekend











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti as a possible replacement for Antonio Conte, with Chelsea also said to be keen.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is currently searching for his twelfth permanent manager during ENIC’s reign at the club.

Tottenham’s task of hiring the right man has also been complicated by Fabio Paratici’s worldwide ban from football activity, with the Italian stepping back from his duties as managing director of football last week.

But the north Londoners are seemingly pressing on with their attempts to hire a new manager ahead of next season and Luciano Spalletti is being considered.

Tottenham considering Spalletti

The Telegraph reports that both Tottenham and Chelsea are expected to consider very similar managerial targets over the coming weeks.

Of course, the Blues relieved Graham Potter of his duties on Sunday afternoon, which seems to have dented Tottenham’s chances of hiring Julian Nagelsmann.

But both clubs are also said to be considering the likes of Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino, Oliver Glasner and Spalletti.

Spalletti is doing an incredible job in Italy this season, with his Napoli side currently leading the way in Serie A.

Napoli are 16 points clear at the top of the table and have a Champions League quarter-final clash against AC Milan to look forward to.

Spalletti will be fully aware of the danger Milan pose though, especially after his side lost 4-0 to the Rossoneri on Sunday.

The 64-year-old could be a good option for Spurs as he fits the profile of a manager who plays an exciting brand of football.

Yet, it seems unlikely that he would be willing to swap Naples for north London given the success he’s had so far this season.

