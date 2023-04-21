‘I’ve been told’: ‘Legendary’ manager wants to come to England soon, Tottenham could hire him – journalist











Luciano Spalletti is writing his name into the history books at Napoli, but he apparently still has an eye on the Premier League.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Italian journalist Davide Chinellato has been discussing Spalletti’s future amid links to Spurs, and he says that he’s heard that Spalletti would love to come to England.

Indeed, the reporter claims that while Spalletti is bordering on legendary status with Napoli, he would be open to coming to England as soon as next season.

Spalletti wants England move

The journalist shared what he knows about Spalletti.

“I’ve been told that he would love a Premier League job in the near future, maybe even next season if the right job comes up. With Napoli’s president it is very complicated to deal. Spalletti has done an incredible job this season, so he will be legendary and it will be a huge celebration,” Chinellato said.

“He coached Roma during the Totti years, he’s never had great results, he’s always finished second, but he’s made something special with Napoli. He would love a job in the Premier League in the near future and even next season if it’s the right opportunity,”

“He would love a job. His English, I’m told, isn’t quite there, but it wasn’t there with Conte. I guess he would love the opportunity.”

Great option

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Spalletti, and we can’t help but feel that he’d be a great option for Spurs.

Indeed, the Italian is a very experienced gaffer, he’s about to win a league title and he plays a beautiful brand of football that has really captured the imagination this term.

The north London club need to bring in an exciting manager to re-light the fire within this squad and Spalletti could be just what the doctor ordered at Spurs.

