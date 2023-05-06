'I will not sell': President ends Arsenal hopes of signing 'frightening' player











Arsenal have been linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in recent months.

According to Rai Sport, the Gunners were said to be leading the race for the 24-year-old.

And in a further boost to Arsenal, Fabrizio Romano claimed Osimhen dreams of a Premier League move.

Photo by Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis appears to have thwarted the Gunners’ hopes.

Osimhen helped his side clinch the Serie A title for the first time since 1990 earlier this week.

His 22 goals in the league ensured that the Partenopei wrapped up the Scudetto with five games to go.

On Friday, Romano’s Twitter account relayed comments De Laurentiis made in wake of his club’s triumph.

“I will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer,” the Napoli chief is quoted as saying. “No way.”

Similarly, Football Italia relayed De Laurentiis’ answer to Rai 1 on whether he’d sell the Nigeria international.

“No, never,” was his reply.

Our view

Osimhen has well and truly made a name for himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

Described as ‘frightening‘ by Super Eagles legend Joseph Yobo, he has all the characteristics you’d want from a striker.

Osimhen is clinical, strong with his back to goal, good in the air and can run in behind the last line too.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that, just because a president issues a hands-off warning, it doesn’t mean it’s 100 percent over for suitors.

Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

No club wants to appear weak in the face of interest in one of their main assets.

At the same time, Osimhen’s price tag is reportedly past the £100million mark.

Arsenal aren’t in dire need of a new striker. Their attacking ranks are pretty well-stocked at present.

For that amount of money, the Gunners would be better off making several shrewd signings and strengthening all over.