'I was wrong': Simon Jordan says £60k-a-week Newcastle man has proven him totally wrong











Pundit Simon Jordan has admitted he’s been completely proven wrong by Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Jordan was talking about impressed he was with Newcastle last night.

The pressure was on Eddie Howe’s side going into the game, as they were level on points with Tottenham and Manchester United.

However, that expectation didn’t seem to faze any of Newcastle’s player as they raced into a 2-0 lead.

Kurt Zouma grabbed a goal back before half-time, again giving Howe and his coaches something to think about.

Thankfully, Jacob Murphy started the second-half sharper than any of West Ham defenders and laid a chance on a plate for Callum Wilson to restore their two-goal advantage.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

In the end, they ran out 5-1 winners, jumping on every mistake West Ham made and making them pay.

Jordan has now been incredibly complimentary about Howe since he arrived at Newcastle.

After being sceptical at first, the £60k-a-week manager has got his side playing some amazing football.

Jordan praises Howe impact at Newcastle

Asked on TalkSPORT about the Newcastle manager, Jordan said: “I think with all due respect to him, I was wrong about his appointment, because he’s gone in there, he’s caught this wave and he’s ridden it.

“He’s more than ridden it, he’s directed it, and he’s now coming out as a far better manager than I envisaged he was.

“Now, that’s great when you’re in ascendancy, we haven’t yet seen any kinks or bumps in the road.

“But there’s nothing to indicate that we will right now. It’s been a direction of travel that’s been upwards since he’s walked through the door.

“He’s been responsible for that, and the decisions that he’s made, the playing squad that he’s got.

“We’ve all raved about the boy Bruno Guimaraes, but he’s now sort of receding in the background, because the whole team’s so good.

“It isn’t just because of one player, and that is down to coaching.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

“That is down to Eddie Howe, that is down to Jason Tindall and their set-up, and what they have achieved at Newcastle is brilliant.”

Newcastle boss Howe has been compared to Mikel Arteta by Jordan’s TalkSPORT colleague Ally McCoist.

Such is his impact this season, that the Gunners may go on to win the league, and Howe may end up being manager of the season.

Not only are they winning games, but they’re playing some beautiful football.

A place in the Champions League would be all that Newcastle deserve at the end of the campaign.

