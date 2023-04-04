Ally McCoist left amazed by what 'magic' Arsenal man has achieved











Ally McCoist has labelled what Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as magic as he suggested that the Gunners boss has had a bigger impact on his squad than Eddie Howe has had at Newcastle.

McCoist was asked the question on talkSPORT after Newcastle picked up a huge win in the battle to make the top-four in the Premier League at the weekend.

There is absolutely no question that Eddie Howe has done a remarkable job at St James’ Park. When he took over in 2021, relegation looked to be on the cards for Newcastle.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

They have spent money under their new owners. However, Chelsea have shown that spending money does not guarantee success by any means, particularly immediately.

McCoist amazed by what Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal

Newcastle’s achievements however, are being somewhat overshadowed. Arsenal are on pole position to win the Premier League title for the first time in almost two decades.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Gunners sit eight points clear of Manchester City. They have played a game more. But Arsenal are not going anywhere despite being tipped for much of the season to fall away at some stage.

Certainly, Mikel Arteta is on the cusp of securing legendary status at the Emirates. So it is little surprise that McCoist opted for the Arsenal boss when asked which of the two managers has had the greater impact.

“I’m just going for Arteta. I love what’s happening at Newcastle, I really do, I’ve got to say. Eddie Howe, just a great place to be, Newcastle. The place is absolutely jumping. They’re going places,” he told talkSPORT.

“But come on, Arteta, dear me, it’s magic what’s happening at Arsenal.”

Arsenal have also spent money. But it must be remembered how some reacted when they did go big on the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White.

It seemed that Edu and Mikel Arteta had made some awful errors. But those of us who doubted them are now being made to eat our words completely this season.

The next challenge will be kicking on from whatever they achieve this term. But there is little reason to think Arteta cannot take Arsenal to the next level.