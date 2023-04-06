Eddie Howe says Jacob Murphy has been absolutely perfect for Newcastle recently











Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has now said that he’s been seriously impressed with Jacob Murphy’s recent performances.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the match, Howe was pleased with his side’s 5-1 win.

West Ham United could have taken the lead in the first minute, when they saw an effort smack the post.

Newcastle quickly made them pay, rushing into a two-goal lead after just 13 minutes.

The Hammers did get a goal back before half-time, but some brilliant work by Jacob Murphy just after the break settled any nerves.

He closed down West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd quickly, before presenting a golden chance to Callum Wilson to tap into an empty net.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Murphy’s tireless work was recognised by Eddie Howe after the match, with Newcastle capitalising on some poor defensive errors from the hosts.

The 28-year-old hasn’t started too often this season, but has been used from the start in four straight games now.

He’s stepped up brilliantly in the absence of Miguel Almiron.

Howe impressed with Newcastle star Murphy recently

Asked about the winger’s influence yesterday, Howe said: “Nothing pleases me more than to see us score those types of goals, because it’s us imposing ourselves on the opposition and forcing an error.

“We do really believe in that way of playing.

“The most impressive thing about that passage of play was his decision to pass to Callum [Wilson].

“It could have been easier to think of yourself in that moment and shoot from a tight angle.

“That really sums Jacob’s recent performances up, where he’s done everything right for the team.”

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Howe has lauded Murphy’s work-rate previously this season, and that was evident today for Newcastle.

He got his reward for the assist for Wilson’s second goal, but Murphy set the tone throughout the game.

His versatility to play on either wing has offered Howe a very useful option – typically from the bench – all season.

Murphy is closing in on 150 appearances for the club, and will be hoping with nine games to go this season, he can achieve that feat before the start of the next campaign.

