'I want to stay here': £17m player suggests he doesn't want to sign for Liverpool or Arsenal











Joao Palhinha has been linked to some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs in recent weeks.

The Portuguese midfielder has been linked to both Liverpool and Arsenal as of late, but he’s made it clear that his priority is to stay at Fulham for now.

Indeed, the £17m man has been speaking to Eleven Sports about his current situation in his career, and he says that he wants to continue at Fulham, believing that his current role suits his game to a tee.

Palhinha wants to stay

The midfielder spoke about his future when asked if he would return to Sporting.

“You know the affection I have for Sporting. It’s something that has always marked me and will always mark me. Right now I’m very happy here [at Fulham] and I want to stay here. I think it’s the championship that suits my football,” Palhinha said.

Music to Fulham ears

This is exactly what Fulham fans will have wanted to hear.

Palhinha has been the Whites’ most important player this year, and many in west London were sweating about his future when the links to Liverpool and Arsenal began to emerge.

However, it sounds as though Palhinha is ready to stay for at least one more season, and that should allow Fulham to consolidate their position as a Premier League club.

Let’s face it, Palhinha is set for a massive move at some point, but Fulham will be keen to delay the inevitable, especially after so much yo-yoing between the Premier League and Championship in recent years.

It will take a massive offer to get Palhinha out of Fulham this summer, that’s for sure.

