Arsenal defender William Saliba is enjoying his holiday at the moment, and Granit Xhaka decided to pull his leg with a comment on Instagram.

The 22-year-old Frenchman had an unbelievable campaign for the Gunners. It was his first-ever season in the Premier League and he made it look really easy.

Saliba missed the end of the campaign due to an injury, but he is expected to be back for Arsenal‘s pre-season. For now, though, he’s having a good time with his mates.

Arsenal’s William Saliba sends message to Granit Xhaka on Instagram

Arsenal slipped up at the end of last season, but they really had a fantastic campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s young squad went toe-to-toe with Manchester City for most parts of the season and eventually finished five points below them. However, what they managed to achieve is still remarkable.

William Saliba and Granit Xhaka were among Arsenal’s best players last season.

The Frenchman was a rock at the back when he played, while the midfielder had his best-ever campaign in an Arsenal shirt in what could be his final season as a Gunner.

While on his holiday, Saliba decided to post a few pictures of himself on Instagram and posed like a professional.

To pull his leg, Xhaka commented: “Model?”

Saliba took his time and then replied: “I try to be like you!”

Xhaka could be sold

After a season as good as the one he had, nobody quite expected Xhaka to be the one leaving Arsenal, but rumours about his exit surfaced before the campaign even finished.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Swiss international has been heavily linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen. A move has even been described as imminent, with Arsenal just waiting to sign a replacement before they let him go.

Xhaka has had his ups and downs at Arsenal, but his comeback after what happened in the game against Crystal Palace four years ago is nothing short of inspirational.

He received a fantastic farewell from Arsenal fans on the final day of the season, and we’re sure they all wish him well despite what happened in the past.