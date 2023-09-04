‘I think they realise’: Mark Wilson makes Celtic fan claim after Brendan Rodgers secures huge derby result

Brendan Rodgers’ return to Celtic was met with a mixed reaction from the Celtic support. Whilst some were delighted to see the Irishman return, there were others who disagreed with his reappointment.

And after the results and disappointing performances against Kilmarnock and St Johnstone, pressure was mounting on Rodgers ahead of the Ibrox clash.

After securing a 1-0 win, former Celtic defender, Mark Wilson believes that Rodgers has now won over the remaining Celtic fans who doubted his reappointment, especially after videos were circulating on social media of the Celtic manager fist-pumping the fans outside the stadium.

Wilson said [Sky Sports], “I saw the video and it’s quite amusing because you don’t often see that from managers, and elite managers at that, but he was well aware of what some Celtic fans thought of him and thought of the performances preceding the game yesterday.

“So to see him driving down the road pumping his fists out the window with the Celtic fans cheering him, I think they realise that they’ve got the manager that knows how to win things back and they’re right back on his side.

“That’s the power of a victory at Ibrox. That’s what it does for you.”

The win gives Rodgers a bit of breathing space and the opportunity to take the next two weeks to prepare for Celtic’s next fixtures.

With tricky away ties to Hibs and Hearts coming up as well as the Champions League group stage starting, there is a lot of important football to be played before the month of September plays out.

But, for now, the Celtic manager and the fans can enjoy the bragging rites until the next derby comes when Rangers come to Parkhead on the 3oth of December.

