'I think': Rio Ferdinand now predicts whether Arsenal are going to win the Premier League this season











Rio Ferdinand has now shared whether he thinks Arsenal are going to win the Premier League this season.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel, and previewing the Gunners run in.

Although it’s nearly the end of February, there’s still plenty of football left to play this season.

Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s side still have 15 games left to play in the league before the season finale on May 28th.

Albeit, that’s one more match than nearest rivals Manchester City have left to build up their points tally.

The two sides will also face each other at the Etihad in a game that could have huge implications in the title race.

Both sides still have European distractions, although Pep Guardiola will also need to think about the FA Cup as well.

There’s still a huge number of factors that could determine who ends up lifting the Premier League trophy in a few months’ time.

However, Rio Ferdinand has now made his prediction on whether Arsenal can win the league.

He’s confident that he already knows where the title is heading.

Ferdinand makes Arsenal Premier League prediction

The former Manchester United centre-back scrolled through Arsenal’s remaining fixtures, and said: “Arsenal are going to win the league. I think they are.

“I’ve just looked at their fixtures, it’s just thrown me to think that they’re going to win the league.”

The Gunners have already faced the teams in third and fourth – Manchester United and Tottenham – twice this season.

Away games against Man City, Newcastle, Liverpool and high-flying Fulham look like their biggest remaining challenges.

They’ve also got to welcome Chelsea and Brighton to The Emirates in their final few games.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal could be able to welcome back Gabriel Jesus for the run-in which will benefit them.

And despite Thomas Partey’s recent absence, Jorginho has stepped up in his absence.

Ferdinand’s prediction of where the Premier League will end up will certainly please plenty of Arsenal fans.

But they won’t be celebrating until it’s mathematically impossible that they can’t be caught.

